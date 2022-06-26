Nicole Kidman wows in sun-soaked vacation selfie - and she has reason to celebrate The Hollywood star is married to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman had a lot to smile about over the weekend as the Hollywood star marked her 16th wedding anniversary with Keith Urban.

The actress and musician both penned heartfelt tributes to each other on social media, and if the accompanying picture Keith chose had anything to go by, they were enjoying a luxury vacation somewhere hot.

The country star shared a gorgeous photo of the pair sitting at a table outside in the sun, with Nicole looking stylish dressed in a wide brimmed hat and oversized shades.

VIDEO: Keith Urban teases huge family move with Nicole Kidman

In the caption, he simply wrote: "HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Happy anniversary you two," while another wrote: "Love your sweet devotion to each other." A third added: "Have the best day together."

Nicole and Keith met at the G'Day LA event in 2005, and tied the knot the following year.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated their anniversary

They went on to welcome daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who are mainly kept out of the spotlight, but have shown signs of following in Nicole's footsteps after appearing in several of their mom's films over the past few years as extras.

Big Little Lies star Nicole also spoke candidly about the couple's marriage in December, admitting that she didn't want people to aspire to have a relationship like theirs.

After being told by Today's entertainment editor Richard Wilkins that she and Keith were the "pin-up couple for making it work" in Hollywood, Nicole responded: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

Nicole and Keith have been married for 16 years

Explaining that her marriage shouldn't be considered an archetype because every relationship is different, Nicole added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship.

"We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

The couple are incredibly supportive of each other and their respective careers, and often move around with their daughters to be near their latest projects.

The couple share daughters Sunday and Faith

As well as their home in Nashville, the family also spend a lot of time in Australia - where they stayed for the majority of the pandemic.

Their property portfolio also includes a luxury apartment in New York City, a home in LA and a house in London - where Nicole's daughter Bella Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise - lives.

