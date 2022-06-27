Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise reacts to beautiful wedding photo

Nicole Kidman enjoyed a very special celebration on Saturday as she marked her 16th wedding anniversary with husband Keith Urban.

In honor of the happy occasion, Nicole chose to share a beautiful image from their nuptials – much to the delight of her fans.

The sweet snapshot shows the newlyweds lighting candles in Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel shortly after exchanging their vows.

Nicole, 55, looks radiant in her bridal gown - a Balenciaga creation, made for her by Nicolas Ghesquière, featuring a statement puff sleeve on one shoulder, and trimmed with delicate ruffles.

Nicole shared a beautiful wedding photo in honor of her anniversary

Rumoured to have cost around $20,000, the dress also boasted a gentle sweetheart neckline, with Nicole completing her bridal look with a chic veil and her hair in perfect ringlets.

“Sweet XVI [love heart],” Nicole wrote in the caption. “Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever,” she added along with a candle and red heart emoji.

Bella and Connor are Nicole's children with Tom Cruise

Fans went wild for the beautiful image – including Nicole’s eldest daughter, Bella Cruise. Bella, 29, was among the hundreds of thousands of people to ‘like’ the snapshot showing her mother marrying step-father Keith.

Nicole shares Bella and her younger brother Connor, 27, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. The pair adopted the siblings during their 11-year marriage, which lasted from 1990 until 2001.

The former couple adopted Bella and Connor during their marriage

Both Bella and Connor shun the spotlight, with Bella living as an artist in London with her husband, Max Parker, while Connor is a keen deep-sea fisherman who resides in Florida where he also runs his own BBQ meat business.

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children following the end of their marriage.

Nicole also shares two daughters with husband Keith

The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and 11-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith, while Tom has 16-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. The former couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

