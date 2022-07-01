Keith Urban opens up about 'normal' family life with Nicole Kidman and their daughters The couple usually keep their children out of the spotlight

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have one of the most successful marriages in Hollywood and together they're raising their daughters, Sunday and Faith, away from the limelight.

So when the couple open up about their life behind closed doors, fans are delighted.

It's hard to believe that their children are now 13 and 11 years old as it seems like just yesterday that they were announcing their births.

The girls are growing up fast and Keith shared a picture of what family life is like when they're all at home together.

During a new interview on Today, he revealed that they're just like anyone else.

"Mornings are normal," he said. "We just get up and make some coffee, make breakfast, go for a walk."

Nicole's daughters pictured on set with her daughers Sunday and Faith

When it comes to how they unwind, he said that "just being with the family," is what makes him happy.

Nicole and Keith have been married almost 16 years and the secret to their success isn't complicated. "We just really love being together," he confessed.

The pair rarely share photographs of Sunday and Faith but both girls had a small role in her show The Undoing.

Nicole and Keith adore being parents and insist they're just like any other family

They were pictured on set with their mom and appeared to naturally follow in her footsteps.

Nicole - who also shares two children, Bella and Connor, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise - doesn't always get to work with her children though and recently opened up about the reassuring message she gives them when she has to jet off to start another project.

Nicole and Keith have been married for almost 16 years

She told Jack Smart, awards editor of the Backstage podcast that she says: "Mum is gonna go now, and mum is going to go through this, and I need to you know it doesn't diminish any of my love for you.

"But this is deeply needed in my life and my creative path is deep but it doesn't diminish anything that I have for you."

The couple also ensure that if one partner is on the road, the other is at home to make sure that their children are never without one of their parents.

