The Voice Fans Are Losing It After Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Blake Shelton A friendship that goes beyond business

Kelly Clarkson has a reputation for having a contagious sense of humour and is never afraid to challenge her coworkers. Blake Shelton, her voice co-star, is her most recent victim.

The beloved coach, interior designer and all round host, ahead of the season four premier of The Kelly Clarkson Show, took the time to reflect on her most recent season.

The former American Idol read through a yearbook made by her crew and shared fond memories of the more than 1,000 famous visitors who dropped by.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson was beaten at her own game on The Kelly Clarkson Show when Anne Hathaway guessed her song before she could

The yearbook found that Kelly performed 169 "Kellyokes," a karaoke version of her name, and taped a total of 180 episodes.

She also praised the fact that they had nine Emmy nominations for season three and two Sports Emmy awards for the previous season, saying: "It really is exciting, my team works extremely hard."

Kelly then reflected on the immense amount of awards she and her team achieved, and one statistic made her think of a certain country music icon.

She said, “I competed in 28 games and I only won 15 of them. This must be the feeling that Blake has on The Voice. Cause you know, I was on for eight seasons and won four, so 50 per cent of the time.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show's Instagram comments quickly erupted with laughter in response to Kelly's humorous jab at Blake.

One fan commented, “Loved the ‘Blake’ comment! (I love Blake, actually, but that was funny!) I will miss you with Blake on The Voice! Hope you return next season!”

The coaches for the 2022 season of The Voice were revealed in May, and they were Blake Shelton, John Legend, both returning alongside Gwen Stefani , and newcomer Camila Cabello.

Kelly, who joined the series for the first time in February 2018, was noticeably missing from the cast of the NBC singing competition show.

Although Kelly hasn't publicly addressed her resignation, it is assumed that her busy schedule prevents her from serving as both a coach and the host of her show.

Kelly is soon to take over Ellen DeGeneres' slot

Naturally, fans also voiced their opinions about her no longer possessing a red chair, but they remained optimistic that she would eventually come back.

Another added: “Kelly you are awesome!! I hope you come back to the VOICE SOON!!! Blake won't be able to survive without YOU!!!”

However, fans also sent their wishes for Kelly’s time off saying, “We can't wait for Season 4! But - enjoy your time off. Love on the littles and make sure to carve out some Kelly Only time, too!”

Kelly has already expressed her excitement for her summer vacation, which she revealed would be her first ‘real’ break from work in around 16 years.

To celebrate Wayfair's 20th anniversary, she has been keeping busy by launching yet another stunning collection for Kelly Clarkson Home.

As Ellen DeGeneres' long-running programme comes to an end, The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over the afternoon time slot in the fall when Kelly returns to the big screen.

