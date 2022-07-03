Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate first anniversary together with romantic wedding throwback Time sure does fly for the Voice judges

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have already been married for a year now, finally walking down the aisle on 3 July, 2021 in Oklahoma.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage - from heartache to happiness

The two are just as madly in love, however, evidenced by the way they celebrated their bond on social media with a couple of heartwarming wedding throwbacks.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani beams with happiness in newly released engagement video

Gwen kicked things off with a video clip compilation of several moments from their nuptials, including when Blake lifted her veil and their first dance, set to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

"1 year down, forever to go," she wrote while tagging her husband, and he reciprocated by commenting: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

MORE: Blake Shelton expresses regret as he shares emotional acoustic performance

Many of their friends sent anniversary blessings their way too, and a fan of theirs commented: "I love you guys so much and I'm so happy you found each other. Happy anniversary Mr and Mrs Shelton!!!"

Gwen and Blake dedicated throwbacks to each other on their anniversary

Another said: "I don't know you personally but I couldn't be happier for you both," with a third also adding: "OH MY GOSHHHHHH IT'S SO BEAUTIFUL."

Blake also shared a photograph from their wedding day while they were in the midst of their first dance, completely overwhelmed with emotion.

MORE: Gwen Stefani looks fabulous in red bikini top and fishnets in glamorous new photo

MORE: Gwen Stefani serenades husband Blake Shelton live on stage for special celebration

"Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round…," he sweetly penned. "@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

The Voice stars said 'I do' in front of an intimate gathering of family and friends at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, the same place where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

The couple tied the knot in July 2020 at Blake's Oklahoma ranch

The No Doubt frontwoman wore two breathtaking gowns for her nuptials, both designed by Vera Wang, a white strapless multi-layered tulle dress with an embroidered veil for the ceremony, and a strapless mini dress with fishnet tights and white boots for the evening celebrations.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.