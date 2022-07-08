Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend? Wimbledon star's partner shares details of romance

British tennis star Cameron Norrie is set to take on No 1 seed Novak Djokovic in perhaps the biggest match of his career in this year's semi-finals of Wimbledon on Friday.

MORE: British hopeful Cameron Norrie on being 'the last one standing' after Andy Murray's Wimbledon exit

Ahead of the exciting game, his girlfriend, Louise Jacobi, has heaped praise on her boyfriend, saying 26-year-old Cameron has got what it takes to make it through to the final stage. "[It will be] a tough match. But I know he can do it," she told PA.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Kate blows a kiss to her parents in sweet moment at Wimbledon

The couple, who tend to keep a relatively low profile on social media, met at a New York bar in 2019 after being introduced by mutual friends.

MORE: Andy Murray makes exciting announcement amid shock Wimbledon exit

SEE: Game Set Match! The Wimbledon wives and partners on courtside this summer

Over the past two weeks, US entrepreneur Louise has been spotted courtside during Wimbledon as she cheered on her man. She even broke down in tears after Cameron beat David Goffin to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final.

Louise, 32, has now given tennis fans a small insight into the relationship, confessing she wasn't initially interested in Cameron due to his travelling schedule.

Louise Jacobi seen cheering Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon

In October 2019, Louise lost her job - at the time, Cameron asked her to join him at the Vienna Open. "When he asked me, I thought, 'I guess this guy doesn't live a normal life, and it's not like I can meet (him) down the street and go to dinner together,'" she said.

READ: Katie Boulter's boyfriend Alex De Minaur gives the sweetest shout-out after Wimbledon win

"So I went on this trip and was only supposed to be in Vienna for five days, and things just went really well… In some weird way, I was like, 'Thank God I got laid off when I did' because we were able to build the foundation of our relationship before Covid hit."

The couple share the occasional social media post

Asked what Cameron is like off the court, Louise said: "Pretty similar to on the court, in the sense that he's very calm, very level-headed, easy-going and takes things as they come. That's pretty much exactly how he is.

"He loves golf and he loves playing with his trainer who stays with us a lot – backgammon, playing with their Rubik's Cubes, timing each other and stuff like that. When he retires I want to go skiing with him, but right now is not the time."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.