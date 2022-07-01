British tennis star Katie Boulter's boyfriend Alex De Minaur gives the sweetest shout-out after Wimbledon win The two tennis stars have made it through to the third round

Australian tennis star Alex De Minaur has won over the crowds at Wimbledon by giving his girlfriend, British tennis player Katie Boulter, the sweetest shout-out following both their wins on Thursday.

Despite knocking out British hopeful Jack Draper in their second-round match, fans were delighted to see Alex heap praise on his girlfriend who had just beaten last year's Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Speaking on court following his victory, the 23-year-old - who was being watched in the crowds by his partner - told the BBC: "Before we talk about my match, can we just talk about Katie Boulter today? I mean, she had a pretty good win herself."

He added: "I'm extremely stoked to get this win. It was a battle out there. Jack's a hell of a competitor, hell of a talent, and he's got a very bright future ahead of him."

Sydney-born Alex and Katie, 25, have been dating for more than a year, and are both set to hit the courts again on Saturday. After their success, Alex shared a sweet selfie of the couple having some physio. "Solid day at the office," he remarked, adding a hands-in-the-air emoji.

They confirmed their romance on International Women's Day in 2021. Sharing a beautiful picture of themselves, Alex wrote: "Happy international women’s day!! Specially to this one, I don’t mind you." To which, Katie replied: "Guess you're OK too [love heart emoji]."

Katie recently praised her boyfriend and all the support he's shown her during tournaments. "Yeah, he's a pretty good boyfriend. He made it out to court," she said at Wimbledon.

"No, yeah, he's someone that I have a lot of admiration for on and off the tennis court.

"He is the epitome of a fighter, who goes out and gives their all every single day. That's what I aspire to be like. It really helps me because I can push myself; he helps me do that. I'm a very lucky girl."

She added: "He is probably one of the hardest-working guys out there. I'm very lucky to be in the position I am, that I get to see it day in, day out. I have so much respect for what he does."

