Wimbledon 2023 bridal dresses: Kim Murray, Amanda Holden & more wedding inspiration

Wimbledon is synonymous with strawberries and cream, Pimm's Cup cocktails and bright sunshine, not to mention summery white dresses in all varieties - so what better place to get your bridal inspiration?

Thousands of fans and celebrities alike are flocking to the tennis tournament in London in their finery to watch the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz battle it out on the pitch. Aside from watching the impressive sports skills, we can't help but look at what the likes of Amanda Holden, Alex Jones and even Roger Federer's wife Mirka are wearing.

WATCH: Princess Kate opens up about sweet Wimbledon memory

From sharp tailoring to boho frocks, here are all the celebrity outfits we could see walking down the aisle…

1 8 Princess Kate © Getty Images Granted, the Princess of Wales' green Balmain jacket doesn't scream wedding, but her white skirt certainly does! Paired with a classic top, brides are sure to look pretty in pleats.

2 8 Amanda Holden © Getty Not straying from her usual figure-skimming style, Amanda Holden modelled a white midi dress that struck the perfect balance between modest and sexy – we're loving the leg split for a glam wedding.

Polka dots aside, Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman looked stunning in her high-low skirt, which could make for a unique take on the classic full-length gown. We wonder what gown she'll choose when she walks down the aisle!

4 8 Mirka Federer © Getty Roger Federer's wife Mirka was the picture of elegance standing alongside the Princess of Wales in a long-sleeve gown with a button-down top, sheer sleeves, floral applique and belted waist.

5 8 Jelena Djokovic © Getty As she cheered on her husband Novak Djokovic, Jelena looked elegant in an oversized white blazer. If you took inspiration from her and paired it with matching trousers, you wouldn't be the first bride to opt for chic tailoring on your big day.

6 8 Alex Scott © Getty Alex Scott went for the entire bridal white ensemble, teaming her ivory blazer with straight-leg trousers and strappy heels for her trip to Wimbledon.

7 8 Kim Murray © Getty Broderie is a go-to in summer months, and Andy Murray's wife proved how to style it by teaming her long-sleeved blouse with a contrasting black bra and jeans. Make it into a full-length dress and voila, wedding-ready!

8 8 Mollie King © Getty Take inspiration from Mollie King and choose a puff-sleeve gown with a low V-neck. The singer's dress came with a contrasting black trim and sunglasses, mule heels and a chain cross-body bag finished off her monochrome look.

