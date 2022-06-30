Gwen Stefani looks fabulous in red bikini top and fishnets in glamorous new photo Blake Shelton's wife was inundated with compliments

Gwen Stefani has shared some incredible new pictures from her dressing room, which were taken ahead of her recent GXVE Beauty launch.

In the images, Gwen sported two new looks, with the first consisting of a red bikini top teamed with denim shorts and fishnets.

The star completed her outfit with a faux fur jacket, cowboy boots and an assortment of gold jewellery.

Loading the player...

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

The second look featured a black bra, leather jacket, tasselled hot pants, fishnets and black boots.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many simply responding with the fire emoji. One wrote: "Holy hotness!! while another wrote: "You look incredible Gwen." A third added: "So beautiful as always."

Gwen's beauty range was announced back in March, with the star revealing that she has always been passionate about makeup.

Gwen Stefani looked incredible wearing a red bikini top and shorts

At the time, she wrote: ""Before the music, it was makeup. Bold color. Formulated clean. Highly pigmented makeup. Elevated classics. Performance that won't miss a beat. Me, you, yours."

Gwen later admitted that she "prayed" for her own beauty line during GXVE's launch in her birthplace of Anaheim.

Speaking of her new line at the event, Gwen said: "I feel like every single thing I've ever done in my entire life — and I'm speaking from my heart and my truth — it has led to this moment.

Gwen Stefani is joining The Voice again alongside husband Blake Shelton

"This is where it all started. I grew up here in Anaheim. I felt like, because this feels like definitely the next chapter of my life, and I've prayed about this..."

As well as building her beauty empire, Gwen has been busy filming the new series of The Voice, which she will be returning to later in the year as a judge.

The singer has a fabulous sense of style

She will join her husband Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, John Legend and newcomer Camilla Cabello.

The group are currently filming and recently celebrated Blake and Carson's birthdays backstage. It looked like a good time was had by all, and fans can't wait for the series to start. The upcoming season 22 premiere arrives in September, so viewers don't have too much longer to wait.

