Al Roker expresses sadness over death of Larry Storch following difficult week

Al Roker has taken to social media with a heartfelt tribute to actor Larry Storch, who passed away at the age of 99.

The TV star shared two photos of the F Troop star on Instagram and some kind words to go alongside them.

Al wrote: "So sad to hear about the passing of Larry Storch, best known for his role of Cpl. Agarn in #FTroop and coincidentally, Deb, Nick and I saw him tonight on an episode of #Columbo."

His fans mirrored his statement with what a legend the star was and wrote: God bless his soul," and added praying hands emojis.

The death comes during a difficult time for Al and his wife Deborah Roberts who revealed her sister died recently.

The ABC journalist had a heartrending end to her long 4th of July weekend as she dealt with the loss of older sibling, Annette.

Al paid tribute to Larry Storch after his death

She told her sister's incredible story, detailing: "We have lost the glow of a warm light in my family. My oldest sister, Annette, has left us. She struggled against Alzheimer's for 5-6 years before succumbing to complications which robbed her of everything that made her so special.

"I hate this disease. Annette was my role model as I grew up. She was the first in our family to go to college. And she always managed to look like a movie star to me. I owe my love of high fashion to her. (Or I blame her for it)."

Deborah continued on about her sister's penchant for style, saying: "After she got a job during her years at Ft. Valley State college, she bought the most beautiful ready to wear clothing at a high-end shop in our town called Vanity Fair.

Al is supporting his wife after the loss of her sister

"I'd never seen such lovely dresses, scarves or shoes. Annette was always the picture of elegance. And she was a stickler for order and tidiness. It might explain why she became an account executive.

"Annette and her husband lived in Germany for years where her husband was stationed in the Air Force. I marveled at her worldliness as she began to travel. They eventually settled in Houston in a beautiful home.

She detailed her family life as well, saying: "Annette was a bit reserved and held her emotions in check but she was passionate about her son Justin, her husband Richard and all of her family. Her granddaughter, Alana stole her heart.

The star concluded: "Annette was a pragmatic and strong woman who believed in possibilities. While I'm relieved that her suffering has ended, I will miss her fiercely."

