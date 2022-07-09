Amber Heard makes shocking claims over Johnny Depp verdict, seeks new trial

Amber Heard is seeking a retrial in her defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp. The actress has alleged that the incorrect juror was sat on the court which her lawyers claim entitles her to a mistrial "based on newly discovered facts and information".

In documents filed with the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, the actress has claimed that "Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022".

Why is Amber Heard calling for a mistrial?

There is reportedly a discrepancy between the ages of the two jurors; the documents claim the person initially selected was 77-years-old but shares the same last name and address as a 52-year-old.

The younger person served as the juror in the six-week trial. "It is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a such as this," the filing reads, adding: "Where the fact and date of the jury trial were highly publicized prior to and after the issuance of the juror summonses."

The paperwork says the Aquaman star was therefore not given the proper "due process," so she's asking for a mistrial "and a new trial" to be ordered.

Amber is calling for a mistrial

What happened in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial?

The six-week trial was aired on news channels and streaming platforms. It saw Johnny Depp win all three defamation claims in his case against ex-wife Amber.

Johnny's $50m defamation case against Amber stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She then countersued him for $100m.

Johnny and Amber's trial lasted six weeks

Did Johnny Depp win the trial?

The jury found that Amber defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims.

They awarded Johnny $10million in compensatory damages, with an additional $5million in punitive costs, totalling $15million overall.

The jury awarded Amber $2million after finding that Johnny had defamed her through his attorney.

What did Amber Heard say after the trial?

"It's surreal, and difficult," she shared in an interview with Savannah Guthrie. She said that she stood by her statements, however, adding: "Of course, to my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony.

"I think the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire. And the jury's not immune to that - how could they not? I think even the most well-intentioned juror, it would've been impossible to avoid this."

Johnny won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber

She also talked about the suffering she went through due to the vitriol against her on social platforms, saying: "Every single day I passed 3-6 blocks holding signs saying 'burn the witch,' 'death to Amber.'

"This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through. I've never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human."

What did Amber say about her relationship with Johnny?

"I did do and say horrible and regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret. I've freely and openly talked about what I did," she admitted.

"I've talked about the horrible language, being pushed to the extent that I didn't know the difference between right and wrong. I will always continue to feel like I was part of this. And it was ugly, and it could be very beautiful. It was very, very toxic. We were awful to each other. I made a lot of mistakes. But I've always told the truth."