Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft has revealed that her client will not be paying the $15m damages awarded to her ex-husband Johnny Depp in their defamation lawsuit.

Appearing on the TODAY show on Thursday, Elaine spoke to host Savannah Guthrie about the verdict, stating that the Aquaman actress would be unable to cover the costs. Asked if Amber could pay the damages, her lawyer replied: "Oh no, absolutely not."

The jury had found that Amber Heard defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims. They awarded Johnny $10million in compensatory damages, with an additional $5million in punitive costs, totalling $15million overall.

The jury awarded Amber $2million after finding that Johnny had defamed her through his attorney.

Amber's lawyer says she is unable to pay damages to Johnny

The actress' laywer has told TODAY that Amber will "absolutely" be appealing the verdict adding that, "She has some excellent grounds for it."

Elaine continued: “We had even tried to get the UK judgement in to dismiss his case, because he already had his shot, and that’s one of the issues. But also a number of the evidentiary issues, there was so much evidence that did not come in."

Meanwhile, Johnny has been surprising fans by appearing alongside Jeff Beck on his UK tour, with many posting their meetings with the actor on social media. Johnny also paid a visit to the Folly Wildlife Rescue in Kent, of which Jeff Beck is a patron.

The rescue centre shared a photo of Johnny cuddling a badger on their Instagram page, writing: "Guess who's been to see us at Folly Wildlife Rescue - no, you're not seeing things- that's the real Johnny Depp!

"As you probably know, Johnny has been appearing with our Patron Jeff Beck on his UK tour and in a recent break, Jeff's wife Sandra brought him up to visit us and see for himself the work we do with wildlife. And what an incredible afternoon it was for our staff and volunteers, as he toured the hospital's care and vet units. Johnny was incredibly complimentary and in his own words 'blown away' by what he saw.

"To top the visit off, we even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we're currently hand-rearing - and I think it's fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience!"