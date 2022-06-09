Where was Amber Heard's baby daughter during Johnny Depp trial? The star welcomed her baby via surrogate

When Amber Heard mentioned her baby daughter, Oonagh Paige, during her explosive court battle with Johnny Depp, it was a shock to many.

The Aquaman actress has rarely spoken about the child she welcomed via surrogate since she announced her birth in July 2021.

But where was the little girl while her famous mother was embroiled in the trial with her ex-husband in Fairfax, Virginia, far from their life in California?

WATCH: Amber Heard makes TV debut on CBS Mornings following Johnny Depp trial

Amber spoke animatedly about Oonagh and told the court: "I want to move on with my life. I have a baby. I have to move on. I want to move on, and I want Johnny to move on too."

While she was making her impassioned plea, Oonagh was likely being cared for by a nanny at the home she rented a half hour away from the Virginia courtroom.

It was reported that Amber was staying at a luxury $22,000 per month property which boasted a tennis court, fitness room, home theater, and spa.

Amber celebrated her daughter's first birthday recently

Although the actress and her daughter live a quiet suburban life in Yucca Valley, CA, it's unlikely Amber wanted to be away from her daughter for such an extended period of time.

The multi-million dollar defamation trial lasted six weeks before a jury gave a verdict in favor of Johnny.

When Amber welcomed Oonagh, on 1 July 2021, she shared an adorable snap of herself cradling her newborn, and explained just how much it meant to her to become a mom: "I'm so excited to share this news with you," she wrote.

Amber adores being a mom to her little girl

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business.

"I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

