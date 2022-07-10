Willow Smith makes long-awaited onstage appearance that leaves fans thrilled The musician is just getting ready

Willow Smith was able to kick off her weekend in the most exciting of ways, finally making her debut appearance for a special series of performances.

The singer delivered her first performance on 9 July as one of the opening acts for her friend Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour alongside Avril Lavigne.

While the Canadian pop-punk legend has been opening for Kelly since June, this marks Willow's first appearance, and she will continue on the tour till the end of its North American leg in mid-August.

Will Smith's daughter was left emotional after her powerful debut and she took to social media with pictures celebrating the night, writing: "1st night of tour was a success. GRATITUDE!"

Her fans were even more excited to see her and took to the comments to praise her set, with one saying: "Damn. You are totally wailing on that guitar. Awesome."

Willow made her debut on the Mainstream Sellout Tour

Another wrote: "You were the sweetest!! Loved seeing you perform," with a third also adding: "BEST.NIGHT.EVER," and many simply deeming her a "rock star."

The musician has been keeping busy even before her appearance, releasing a new single back in June and recently making an unexpected foray.

Mugler announced that Willow is the face of their Alien Goddess perfume, a warm floral aroma made up of bergamot, jasmine, and bourbon vanilla and we can’t fault their choice.

In an Instagram announcement the fashion and fragrance brand wrote: "Worldwide US Premiere. A benevolent and magnetic being enchanting the world with her blossoming energy, @willowsmith is the ultimate muse for new Alien Goddess Intense Eau de Parfum."

The singer was revealed to be the new face of a Mugler fragrance

Willow also took to her own Instagram page to share the news of the collaboration, writing: "So grateful to be a part of the launch of the new Alien Goddess Intense Eau de Parfum."

