Willow Smith looks other-worldly in stunning photo for launch of new Mugler perfume

The star of Mugler's latest promotional campaign is the daughter of Jada and Will Smith, 21-year-old Willow Smith, who became renowned when she released the song ‘Whip My Hair’ at the age of just nine

Mugler announced that Willow is the face of their Alien Goddess perfume, a warm floral aroma made up of bergamot, jasmine, and bourbon vanilla and we can’t fault their choice.

In an Instagram announcement the fashion and fragrance brand wrote: "Worldwide US Premiere. A benevolent and magnetic being enchanting the world with her blossoming energy, @willowsmith is the ultimate muse for new Alien Goddess Intense Eau de Parfum."

The musician also took to her own Instagram page to share the news of the collaboration, writing: "So grateful to be a part of the launch of the new Alien Goddess Intense Eau de Parfum,” with one fan commenting, “Alien goddess because you are a goddess!"

As she grew older, she began to develop a somewhat more mature sense of style and entered the realm of eclecticism. Willow started to collaborate with major brands such Chanel as she began to develop her style as a musician and donned more striking outfits.

Willow looked incredible in the new ad for Mugler perfume

Her collaboration with Mugler appears to be a marriage made in heaven, as she exudes a goddess-like aura with her daring, dynamic makeup style. Quite frankly Willow looks out of this world.

In an interview with Vogue, Willow commented: "Because I’m not great at doing makeup and my skin-care routine is very simple, scent is where I focus all of my energy."

Willow is no stranger to switching things up in the style-stakes

Willow has had a busy 2022 so far with her music career growing. In May she released a single with British artist yungblud and also collaborated with Camila Cabello.

