Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans The singer couldn't wait to update her fans!

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud.

Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks.

The caption read : "MEMORIES VIDEO. OUT TONIGHT!!! 12 (midnight) EST / 9pm PST / 5am BST @willowsmith."

Willow penned: "they ain’t readdyyy!"

Willow shared the update with her 10.2 million followers

In the clip, Willow's main look was an all-white ensemble including a pleated tennis skirt, capped sleeve shirt with ripped sleeves and an off-white beanie hat. The look was completed with white fishnet tights.

As she lay next to yungblud in the video, who was also dressed head-to-toe in white, red blood appeared to seep through their clothing.

Fans also got a glimpse of Willow donning a chic studded leather jacket and matching bra. The look was paired with black and white trousers and matching leather, studded belt.



Willow's mother Jada shared an exciting milestone on Instagram

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the update and were excited to share their thoughts on the exciting clip.

One fan wrote: "I’m not ready but I can’t wait to listen to it." A second replied: "I'm so happy you both collaborated."

A third commented: "I absolutely love it. Another song to obsess over." A fourth added: "This looks amazing."

It has been a week of exciting career news for the actress as she and mother Jada Pinkett Smith received the news that their hit Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk was nominated for four Daytime Emmys.

Jada announced the news on her Instagram account on Friday with a gorgeous photo of the Red Table Talk team.

Captioning the post she wrote: "We are so deeply grateful to the entire RTT family for all your hard work and to our RTT community for your undying support.

"We love what we do, so a big thank you to all the members of NATAS for this acknowledgment. We deeply appreciate it."

