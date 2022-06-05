Willow Smith pictured in tears in latest photo as fans send support The singer is the youngest child of Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith

Willow Smith has been inundated with support on social media after sharing a tearful picture on Instagram.

The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith posted a close-up picture of her face with tears running down her cheeks.

Comments quickly came in with many checking in on the singer. "Don't cry," one wrote, while another remarked: "Hope you are okay." A third added: "This makes me sad."

VIDEO: Inside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage

The post follows shortly after Willow's mom Jada opened up about her husband's Oscars altercation with Chris Rock.

Speaking out on her show, Red Table Talk, Jada said: "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith)

Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith was pictured looking tearful on social media

Keeping it brief, Jada pleaded with viewers: "With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever."

The actress concluded the bold statement by opening up about her family's plans to move on from the highly-discussed incident, saying: "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

Willow Smith is close to her family

Addressing the tumultuous night was quite timely, as the latest episode was centered around people struggling with alopecia, a condition Jada herself was diagnosed with.

Her alopecia and hairstyle of choice was the brunt of Chris' insensitive joke that propelled Will to walk on stage and slap him.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with their children

Because of the actress' alopecia, she opts to keep her head shaved, and the comedian alluded to her participating in a hypothetical G.I. Jane sequel, which sees Demi Moore sporting a similar bald hairstyle.

Jada is paying it forward with her episode, inviting other people with alopecia to share their emotional stories, for which she was commended by fans, who wrote: "Well done Jada!!" as well as: "This is so needed!! Than

