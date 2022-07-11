Rose Ayling-Ellis is a summer dream in stunning sunbathing snap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rose Ayling-Ellis posed up a storm on Sunday as she shared a stunning photo while sunbathing outside in the soaring temperatures.

The Strictly star was the picture of summer as she laid on a blanket in a halterneck top to catch the boiling rays - and she looked incredible.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares glimpse inside Spanish holiday

The 27-year-old also donned a pair of fabulous white sunglasses in the fabulous photo, which was seen four times on her Instagram post, as she used a special effect to share the fabulous photo.

The EastEnders star clearly enjoys the warm weather, and recently stepped out for a special summer event alongside her mum Donna, as the duo attended the fifth day of Wimbledon 2022.

Rose was the picture of summer

Rose updated her fans on Instagram with a selection of fabulous photos, including one of the pair enjoying afternoon tea. She also revealed she and her lovely mum had been invited into the royal box for the special occasion.

Rose looked sensational in the stunning 'Lolita' mini dress from celebrity-beloved brand Rixo, boasting a tropical hibiscus floral print and capped sleeves.

The number, which is an exclusive item, was paired with an oversized white blazer featuring button-down detailing, rolled sleeves and a sharp fit.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a special afternoon tea

Rose matched the look with a classic white leather clutch bag and matching white platform heels with crossover-effect detailing. She also donned an elegant nude-pink manicure.

Fans couldn't get enough of the Wimbledon post and left messages for the actress in the comments of the post.

Rose always looks so stylish

One fan wrote: "Thank you for sharing this wonderful experience. You both look so pretty in that royal box." A second added: "Nice to see you having some Mother and Daughter time xx."

A third penned: "Such a beautiful lady and her beautiful mum, glad you've had a nice day, you deserve it x." A fourth wrote: "It’s only fitting that a queen gets to watch in the royal box."

A fifth added: "Wow how wonderful for you."

