Rose Ayling-Ellis won the nation's heart when she triumphed on Strictly Come Dancing last year, and on Saturday she enjoyed a reunion with an old co-star.

The EastEnders star headed off on a spa retreat with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk, and they wowed fans as they posed in bikinis while enjoying their relaxation. Rose looked astounding in a red bikini, while Luba looked equally as beautiful in a striking black number. The pair struck a playful pose, as Rose held the ear flaps of her hat aloft, while Luba resembled a model as she lifted an arm behind her head.

"Finally back together and spending our relaxing / spa day at @banya.in.belgravia," Luba captioned the post, adding a raised hand and hearts emoji.

Rose had a cheeky response to the image, as she replied: "Right, I really need to work on my tan," to which Luba said: "It's a must."

Many fans were thrilled to see the pair reunited, as one wrote: "Lovely to see you both together again, enjoy yourselves ladies," and a second added: "Love this friendship."

A third enthused: "Awe man Friends for Life," while a fourth penned: "Lovely to see that you have maintained your friendship with Rose and have taken the time for some fun and relaxation."

The pair enjoyed a relaxing day together

Luba wasn't Rose's only Strictly reunion of the week, as she met up with dance partner Giovanni Pernice and judge Anton du Beke when she went to watch them on their tour, Him and Me.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Stories with hilarious posts from the evening as she attempted to imitate professional photos of the dancer.

In one snap, Rose stared straight down the lens of the camera and looked very intense as she stood with her hands on her hips, copying Giovanni's strong stance.

In a second, Rose improvises and uses a telephone as a prop to copy a candid black-and-white shot of the Strictly star putting on his microphone.

Rose and Luba became firm friends

She doesn't stop there, as the BBC star also managed to find a bowler hat and give a cheesy grin to the camera, this time imitating a smiley photo of Anton who also stars in the show.

Captioning the photo of the Strictly judge she penned: "You too @mrantondubeke."

Along with the hilarious snaps, the actress shared a video of Giovanni with a wavy filter, along with the song Get Down On It by band Kool and The Gang.

