Rose Ayling-Ellis takes very special date to Wimbledon The star looked incredible!

Rose Ayling-Ellis looked sensational on Wednesday as she stepped out at Wimbledon alongside her extra special date for the event - her mum Donna.

READ: Giovanni Pernice on fitness, his BAFTA win, and learning BSL thanks to Rose Ayling-Ellis

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram account to document the incredible day which the pair spent enjoying afternoon tea from the royal box.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis supports Giovanni Pernice weeks after love island romance confirmed

Captioning a stunning photo of the mother-daughter duo, Rose penned: "Best day ever! Feeling very privileged to watch #wimbledon in the royal box with my mum. Thank you @wimbledon for the invite."

READ: The sweetest things Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have said about each other

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis reaches out to Giovanni Pernice after his secret dates with Love Island star revealed

Fans couldn't wait to leave their comments on the fabulous snap. One follower wrote: "Such a beautiful lady and her beautiful mum, glad you've had a nice day, you deserve it x."

Rose and Donna looked so fabulous

A second said: "Thank you for sharing this wonderful experience. You both look so pretty in that royal box."

A third wrote: "Nice to see you having some Mother and Daughter time xx." A fourth said: "Hope you had a lovely time pretty princess."

A fifth added: "It’s only fitting that a queen gets to watch in the royal box," with a red love heart emoji.

Rose looked ultra-glamarous for the event, rocking a chic mini dress and blazer combo.

Rose has an incredible sense of style

The EastEnders actress wore a psychedelic 'Lolita' mini dress from celebrity-beloved brand Rixo, boasting a tropical hibiscus floral print and capped sleeves.

The number, which is an exclusive item, was paired with an oversized white blazer featuring button-down detailing, rolled sleeves and a sharp fit.

Rose matched the look with a classic white leather clutch bag and matching white platform heels with crossover-effect detailing. She also donned an elegant nude-pink manicure for the special occasion.

Rose wore her long auburn locks down loose in a gently tousled blow dry and opted for a romantic fairy-like makeup look which included a bright pink eyeshadow blend, a sultry eyeliner flick, a flawless complexion and a rosy lip made for a glamorous skin glow.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.