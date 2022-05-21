Exclusive: Reese Witherspoon's teen son Deacon teases details of upcoming EP

Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon has teased details of his upcoming EP, hinting that he has been inspired by Post Malone.

The 18-year-old spoke exclusively to HELLO! at the Race to Erase MS gala on 20 May where he partied with friends and took part in a live auction that raised over $100,000 on the night.

"I have been working really hard on an EP about to drop," the teen shared, admitting that "it's coming soon" even though he can't give a date.

"It's really special," he added, revealing that wouldn't give it "an exact genre but it's very me", and saying that he is inspired by Post Malone "I am just trying to make music that I like and listen to," he said.

Deacon is the youngest son of actors Reese and Ryan Phillippe, and he was in attendance with pals at the event which he called a "great cause".

"I know people in my extended family with MS and without revealing too much I just know that it's a great cause to come out here and support," he said.

Deacon was there to support friends and family

Deacon has been working on music for several years, and in 2020 he dropped first single Long Run. The track features Scottish singer/songwriter Nina Nesbitt.

Proud parents Reese and Ryan praised their talented son in the comments. "It’s SOOOOO good !!" the Legally Blonde actress wrote, while Ryan responded simply with a fire emoji.

A second track came a few months later, and showed off his EDM pop vibes.

Deacon has an older sister, Ava

Deacon recently turned 18 and his parents reunited to celebrate the special day.

"Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you," Ryan shared on social media.

He added: "We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon."

Reese also shared the sweet photo on her Instagram page

Reese was quick to reply to the comment, writing: "So proud of our boy. I mean our ADULT son!" alongside a love heart emoji.

Deacon replied too, adding: "Thanks dad!! I love you."

