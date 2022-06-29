Reese Witherspoon's latest swimsuit photo by the beach is too good to miss She looks amazing!

Reese Witherspoon seriously knows how to soak up the sun in style! The star has totally dazzled fans with her latest swimsuit photo.

In the oceanside snapshot, the actress looks happy as can be, sitting atop an aqua blue surfboard as she dips her toes in the sand and smiles ear to ear.

Her swimsuit absolutely steals the show, and it features a gingham print with both light blue and navy blue tones, as well as a plunging neckline.

Reese captioned the photo with: "If 'vacation' were a swimsuit," and she's certainly not wrong!

Fans rushed to flood her comments section with tons of compliments and flattering emojis galore, writing: "Blimey you look fabulous!" and: "You doll in a swimsuit!" as well as: "This is the best post I have ever seen," and: "You're absolutely adorable!"

What's more, it's not the only beachside photo that she has posted recently that has left fans in absolute awe. The mom-of-three has been taking full advantage of the warm weather and summer energy, taking the family on a well-deserved getaway.

The stunning beachside shot

She looked as glowy as she has ever looked in her latest vacation selfie, taken right as the sun was setting, providing a perfect cotton candy background to her shot.

Her blonde hair had a perfectly tousled, beach wave look, and it was being blown in the wind as she ran her hand through it. She of course looked chic as ever courtesy of her own brand, Draper James, donning a pink and red dress with a floral print, a plunging neckline, and a belt cinching her waist.

Golden hour at its finest!

She also included snapshots of herself, quite fittingly, enjoying a glass of rosé right on the sand and a jaw-dropping glimpse at the impressive sunset seen between two palm trees.

Reese captioned the photos with: "Summer nights," and fans rushed to gush over them, writing: "Wine glass & sunset. Both half full!" and: "Enjoy every moment," as well as: "You can't beat summer nights!! Holidays, sunsets + cocktails!! LOVE."

