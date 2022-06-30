Reese Witherspoon's swimsuit pic gives hint about fitness regime – did you spot it? Reese looks SO good

Reese Witherspoon sent fans into a frenzy on Wednesday when she shared an incredible oceanside swimsuit photo on Instagram – but did you notice that the sizzling snap gives an insight into how Reese maintains her toned figure?

In the photo, the actress is sitting atop a surfboard, and anyone who's ridden the waves before will know what a challenging workout it is – and given that Reese has been spotted surfing a number of times (and looking very talented at the sport!) we suspect her watery hobby has something to do with her amazing physique.

Surfing has an array of benefits as a workout; it torches calories, improves heart health, strengthens muscles, improves coordination and balance and tones the body.

Wave riding is also a full-body exercise, which explains why Reese is toned all over. Paddling out to catch a wave strengthens the back and shoulders, while leaping up onto the board tests your core muscles, and balancing standing up works your legs.

Surfing isn't the only workout Reese partakes in, though. The actress has been known to enjoy yoga and dance too, all in her swish home gym.

Reese Witherspoon looked amazing in her swimming costume

According to her trainer Michael George, Reese does 30 minutes of cardio six days a week.

Speaking of her love of dancing, Reese said: "I am a bit of a hip-hop dancer. That’s sort of a secret a lot of people don’t know. I like to dance. I’ve got a dance in my heart at all times," she once told Women's Health.

Reese Witherspoon shared her stretching routine on Instagram

Whatever she's doing, it's certainly helping to keep her toned!

