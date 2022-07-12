Coleen Nolan provides rare glimpse of her children's close bond following son's stunning wedding The presenter wowed in blue

Coleen Nolan penned a gushy post in honour of her three children following her son Shane's wedding on Saturday.

The Loose Women presenter took to her Instagram to share a pair of behind-the-scenes snaps, which revealed her children's incredibly close bond. In one photo, Coolen's 21-year-old daughter, Ciara, beamed for the cameras in her stunning sage gown, alongside brothers Shane, 33, and 29-year-old Jake.

Looking every inch the dapper groom, Shane donned a suave black tuxedo and elegant bow tie. In an outpouring of love, Coolen captioned the post: "My children, my life," followed by a red heart emoji.

Providing further insight into the trio's relationship, Coleen later shared a candid photo of her children teasing one another. Flanked by her brothers, Ciara can be seen seemingly recoiling from Shane and Jake.

The trio were all smiles

The smile on her face suggests she was possibly subjected to a bout of harmless tickling. "Winding their sister up as usual," wrote Coleen, captioning the sweet snap.

The siblings share a close bond

The revealing photos come after Shane Jr tied the knot with his girlfriend of six years, Maddie Wahdan. As mother-of-the-groom, Coleen was a vision in electric blue as she stepped out to celebrate the duo's nuptials on Saturday. She teamed her elegant, fitted dress with a sparkly silver handbag, a pair of gem-encrusted heels, and a magnificent floral headpiece.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "What can I say… a perfect day and night with family and friends celebrating my gorgeous son @iamshanenolan and now finally my beautiful daughter-in-law @maddiewahdan's wedding day. I laughed and CRIED a lot… a day I’ll never forget! Love you all."

Coleen wowed in a stunning blue dress

Coleen's fans wasted no time in sharing their joy, with one writing: "You all looked stunning. Hope you had a lovely day, congratulations to the beautiful bride and groom xxx."

Fellow Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford penned: "Most beautiful Mother of the Groom. Hope you had waterproof mascara on!!" whilst Saira Khan remarked: "Absolutely stunning."

Heralding a return to normality, Coleen delighted fans with a make-up-free selfie on Monday along with the caption: "Heading back down south now to join the Loose Ladies tomorrow… very, very tired after an amazing weekend… Not so full of glamour now though… think I've left my eyes at home… Love you all."

