Coleen Nolan rocks glam swimsuit for daughter-in-law's Dubai hen party – photos

Coleen Nolan is getting stuck into preparations for her son Shane's wedding with Maddie Wahdan, which includes jetting to Dubai to celebrate her future daughter-in-law's hen party.

In the latest series of photos she shared on her Instagram Stories, the hens could be seen enjoying a luxurious boat trip – and Coleen looked so glamorous! One group snap showed the Loose Women star perched on the edge of the boat wearing a flattering black swimsuit with a leopard print kimono layered over the top to protect her from the blazing sunshine.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan discusses wedding dilemma with Loose Women co-stars

She finished off her outfit with a pair of large black sunglasses as she raised her arm in the air to pose for the photo with the iconic hotel Atlantis The Palm visible in the background. "Having a ball in Dubai with these crazy gals… #henpartycrew," she wrote.

Coleen later ditched her kimono and shared a better look at her swimsuit, which featured a square neckline and ruched detail. She teamed it with a pair of white sliders and wore her dark hair in an updo to accommodate for the sea breeze.

Coleen jetted to Dubai for her son Shane's fiancee Maddie's hen party

The bride-to-be, meanwhile, looked stunning in a white bandeau bikini, a white sarong with pom poms and a glittery silver 'Bride' hat. "My beautiful soon-to-be daughter-in-law @maddiewahdan," Coleen gushed in the caption.

This is not the first time Coleen has made her followers green with envy by sharing glimpses inside the hen party. She recently posted a photo that showed the TV star in another chic black swimsuit as she lined up at the pool bar to enjoy a cocktail with her pals.

The Loose Women star rocked a black swimsuit for the boat party

Shane, 33, proposed to model Maddie during a game of charades over Christmas 2020. Coleen has already got her mother-of-the-groom outfit sorted for Shane and Maddie's wedding after recently asking her fellow Loose Women panellists for their advice.

"I've left it three weeks before the wedding," the 57-year-old said, before adding: "I've seen Maddie in her dress and she is breathtaking, I can't wait for you all to see it. You'll never outshine her but you don't want to look like you're trying to."

The bride looked stunning in a white bikini

The Nolans star went on to model a series of eye-catching options, including: a pastel blue column midi dress covered with a shimmery purple and silver floral print with a matching bolero jacket; a vibrant pink midi dress with a ruffled neckline and off-the-shoulder straps; and a blue and white dress with a lacy skirt and off-the-shoulder straps.

The latter was chosen as the winner, and she plans to team it with blue heels and nautical hat. We can't wait to see the stunning wedding photos!

