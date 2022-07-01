Coleen Nolan melts hearts with photo of her 'special girl' The Loose Women star shared the beautiful photo on her Instagram Stories

Coleen Nolan stunned her fans when she shared a photo of her "special girl" even if it might not be what they were expecting.

READ: Coleen Nolan's sister Linda takes step back from career amid cancer woes

The Loose Women star is a mum-of-three, but it wasn't any of her children that she shared on her Instagram Stories, instead opting for a sweet photo of her pet dog, Mica. In the snap, the little pup had been taken for a walk in a nearby forest and she seemed to be enjoying the natural surroundings as he posed next to a tree that had its roots exposed. "My special girl Mica," Coleen wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan welcomes adorable new family member to vast country home

The adorable photo was also shared on an Instagram account dedicated to Coleen's dogs, with the accompanying caption reading: "There's nothing better than finding a new walk only 10 minutes from your house."

MORE: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan shares unexpected holiday photos ahead of wedding

WOW: Coleen Nolan rocks glam swimsuit for daughter-in-law's Dubai hen party – photos

Fans loved the sweet image, as one penned: "Her little face! Living her best life!!" and a second posted: "Soo cute."

A third agreed with the caption, as they said: "That's so true!" and a fourth wrote: "Look at that gawguss face xx."

The presenter had a heartfelt tribute for her pet dog

Last month, the 57-year-old took to social media with a stunning photo alongside her lookalike daughter Ciara as she marked her 21st birthday.

The pair each rocked ultra glamorous pyjamas in aid of the occasion as they posed in front of the most spectacular pink and yellow balloon and flower display which dressed a large light-up 21.

MORE: Coleen Nolan delights with hen party pool photo following mental health battle

READ: Coleen Nolan's 'shocking' depression following Loose Women backlash

Captioning the post, she penned: "Happy 21st to my beautiful, funny, crazy (yet so sensible), and most importantly kind, caring daughter @ciarafensome there are no words to express my love for you not just today, but for evermore! The pyjama party was a genius idea…"

Coleen looked fabulous in a pair of cosy-looking grey pyjamas which she matched with white embellished statement slippers.

The star has a close bond with her pooches

Birthday girl Ciara opted for pink fur lined satin pyjamas which she paired with croc slippers and, of course, a pink birthday sash.

READ: Coleen Nolan and sisters announce epic achievement

MORE: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares stunning selfie ahead of daughter Ciara's epic milestone

The 21-year-old replied to the heartfelt post and penned: "Love you so much. Thank you for everything, please can you send me this pic xxx."

Alongside Ciara, Coleen is also mum to sons Shane and Jake, the lead singer of Rixton.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.