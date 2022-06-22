Coleen Nolan delights with hen party pool photo following mental health battle The Loose Women star is having fun!

Singer and TV presenter Coleen Nolan has just jetted off to Dubai for a girls' trip in honour of her future daughter-in-law's hen party – and it looks like they're having the best time!

SEE: Coleen Nolan looks so glamorous in fabulous photo with lookalike daughter

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she reshared a photo from her friend that showed Coleen and her pals lined up at the pool bar, enjoying a cocktail.

In the snapshot, Coleen wore a black swimsuit and had her hair pulled back in a loose ponytail as she beamed for the camera, holding on to a glass filled with a red drink.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan discusses wedding dilemma with Loose Women co-stars

Alongside Coleen was her son Shane's fiancé Maddie Wahdan, who also shared a photo of herself the previous day as she headed to the resort destination, wearing a hat encrusted with sparkles and the word "Bride".

MORE: Coleen Nolan and sisters announce epic achievement

READ: Coleen Nolan shares health woes after Loose Women appearance

Earlier, Coleen shared a video of herself in the car with her friends singing along to Beyoncé's new single, Break My Soul. She captioned it: "Dubai we're coming for ya!! Look out @maddiewahdan it's gonna be messy."

Coleen shared a pool photo from her Dubai break

No doubt the star will be looking forward to a break after being kept busy with her work on Loose Women.

Earlier this week, Shane opened up about how difficult his mum found it when she hit the headlines for her appearance on the show in 2018, when Coleen was accused of bullying guest Kim Woodburn.

He said: "For six or seven weeks she was just in her room depressed, it was shocking."

Maddie is getting married to Coleen's eldest son, Shane

Speaking on the The Online Disruptor podcast, he said: "The way she was treated, I don't think [ITV] stuck up for her or helped her. It was a [expletive] time for her, for all of us."

Coleen praised her son for speaking out on the issue, sharing the podcast on her Instagram and writing: "So proud of my boy opening up like this. Great podcast episode."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.