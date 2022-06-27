Loose Women star Coleen Nolan shares unexpected holiday photos ahead of wedding The star made the most of her last night

It's back to work for Coleen Nolan.

MORE: Coleen Nolan rocks glam swimsuit for daughter-in-law's Dubai hen party – photos

The Loose Women star has spent the past week soaking up the sun in Dubai after jetting out for her future daughter-in-law's hen do.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan shares wedding dilemma with Loose Women co-stars

But before her return to the ITV studios, Coleen took to Instagram to share pictures of the group's last night in the UAE city.

READ: Coleen Nolan delights with hen party pool photo following mental health battle

MORE: Coleen Nolan looks so glamorous in fabulous photo with lookalike daughter

Having spent time making the most of their hotel's pool and bar and enjoying a luxury boat trip, Coleen and her party chose an altogether different end to their holiday.

Coleen shared a series of striking photos from the desert

Coleen, 57, shared a series of photos showing her with "four of my favourite people" as they experienced a night in the desert.

READ: Coleen Nolan and sisters announce incredible achievement

MORE: Coleen Nolan shares health woes after Loose Women appearance

The pictures show the ladies – including Coleen's daughter, 21-year-old Ciara Fensome, enjoying dinner at a table set up in the sand, along with images showing them posing with camels and jumping in the air for joy.

Coleen's son Shane is set to marry Maddy Wahdan

"Our last night in Dubai was amazing… spent in the desert with four of my favourite people! Back home now and on Loose tomorrow! See you all then."

READ: Coleen Nolan's 'shocking' depression following Loose Women backlash

MORE: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

Coleen was quickly inundated with messages including one from her Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford, who wrote: "See you tomorrow for all the stories!! X."

The bride-to-be celebrated her hen do in Dubai

A huge number of fans, meanwhile, chose to comment on Coleen's appearance. "Positively glowing @coleen_nolan you look so happy," one noted. "And you all look as if you've had the best time xx."

READ: Coleen Nolan shares hilarious moment with new family member

MORE: Tour Coleen Nolan's post-divorce retreat

A second echoed: "You're glowing auntie Col! So glad you had a fab time, love you." A third added: "The smiles say it all."

Shane is Coleen's eldest child

Coleen's son Shane, 33, proposed to Maddie Wahdan during a game of charades over Christmas 2020. Coleen has already got her mother-of-the-groom outfit sorted for Shane and Maddie's wedding after recently asking her fellow Loose Women panellists for their advice.

"I've left it three weeks before the wedding," the 57-year-old said, before adding: "I've seen Maddie in her dress and she is breathtaking, I can't wait for you all to see it. You'll never outshine her but you don't want to look like you're trying to."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.