Cat Deeley shares intimate glimpse into family time with her sons The So You Think You Can Dance shares two sons with Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley delighted her Instagram fans this week after sharing photos from her sons' first surfing lesson during their time in the States.

"Surfing with the boys in Malibu. Two in… Two out! Watching the family on @aninebing," she wrote in the caption. "I'm pretty sure this is what Lou Reed meant [heart emojis] #aninebingmuse #malibu."

Fans and celebrity friends alike rushed to comment, with one writing: "This is an amazing pic!!!!! [heart emoji]." Dee Koppang added a string of red heart emojis.

The Birmingham-born presenter shares sons Milo, six, and James, three, with her husband Patrick Kielty. In April, Cat confirmed that she was moving back to LA with her family - albeit temporarily. She has left the UK for the time being to host the new series of So You Think You Can Dance.

Cat and her family moved back to London at the beginning of the pandemic after living in America for 15 years. She explained to the Telegraph: "We wanted the boys to go to school here, not because it's better, just because we understand it more. And the biggest thing was to be closer to family.

Cat shared this picture from her surf session

"You have such a small amount of time when everyone wants to hang out, so we moved back to take advantage of that. And then the pandemic hit…"

Meanwhile, back in April, Cat announced that she is launching a new podcast series with one of her best friends, radio DJ Edith Bowman.

The TV star is in the States with her family

In a statement, the pair said: "We are so excited about our new project, Friends Will Be Friends. It's something we came up with that allows us to celebrate our own friendship while exploring the beautiful and unique relationships a friendship can be to us all.

"Ours has survived time, distance and working together for 20 years. Long may it continue."

