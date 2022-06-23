Cat Deeley looks amazing in show-stopping leather dress - and it's so risqué! Just wow!

Cat Deeley always manages to leave her fans stunned, and she did it once again this week when she unveiled her latest outfit for So You Think You Can Dance.

MORE: Cat Deeley breaks silence after Matthew Morrison's shock exit from So You Think You Can Dance

Taking to Instagram to reveal her show-stopping look, the 45-year-old showed off her flawless physique in a black leather mini dress which featured strap detailing with large gold buttons. The sizzling number echoed Cindy Crawford's iconic Versace bondage dress from the nineties.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare video of sons Milo and James on the farm

With her blonde tresses left loose in voluminous waves, Cat accessorised her bold look with two bold statement bracelets, squared hoops and black strappy heels.

MORE: Cat Deeley shares never-before-seen photo from hospital after welcoming son Milo

MORE: 10 rare photos of Cat Deeley's adorable sons with husband Patrick Kielty

In the caption, the TV star wrote: "Today's #SYTYCD look! Inspired by the Supers of the 90's and that one @Versace show! Channelling my inner @CindyCrawford, @HelenaChristensen, #KarenMulder and even a little #GeorgeMicheal 'Freedom' too!!! X."

Fans were quick to react to the post, with many adding hot flame and heart emojis. "Work that look Cat," said one, while another added: "Yes to this, 90's suits you." A third post read: "Absolutely stunning - Gorgeous!!! Love that you mentioned Karen Mulder too."

Cat shared these snaps of her outfit

A fourth person commented: "Gorgeous as always… also giving me LA school drop off vibes xoxo." Another remarked: "You look incredible in that dress."

In April, Cat confirmed that she was moving back to LA with her family - albeit temporarily. She left the UK on a temporary basis to host the new series of So You Think You Can Dance.

Cat and her family - husband Patrick Kielty and their sons, Milo, six, and James, three - moved back to London at the beginning of the pandemic after living in America for 15 years.

She explained to the Telegraph: "We wanted the boys to go to school here, not because it's better, just because we understand it more. And the biggest thing was to be closer to family.

"You have such a small amount of time when everyone wants to hang out, so we moved back to take advantage of that. And then the pandemic hit…"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.