Cat Deeley shares unexpected announcement - and fans are thrilled

Cat Deeley has announced that she is returning for a brand new season of the American reality show, So You Think You Can Dance - and fans are thrilled.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the presenter posted a promo photo from the upcoming season 17 alongside the caption: "We're back! So excited to be returning to #SYTYCD for a brand-new season! Don’t miss the premiere of @DANCEonFOX May 18th!@itsjojosiwa @matthewmorrison @sir_twitch_alot @RealityClubFox."

While the 45-year-old has been the host of the popular dance show since the show's second season in 2006, it was unclear whether she would be returning to the programme after moving back to the UK during the pandemic.

Fans were quick to take to the comments to celebrate the huge news. One person wrote: "Welcome back Cat! My TV screen missed you," while another added: "The best in the biz!"

A third fan commented: "We are all so very happy that you are coming back!!!"

Cat shared the news on Instagram

Along with announcing her return to the states for the show, Cat also confirmed that Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Glee star Matthew Morrison and singer JoJo Siwa will be replacing former judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson, who were originally due to return for the show's 17th season in 2020 before production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cat's major news comes not long after she announced that she is launching a new podcast series with one of her best friends, radio DJ Edith Bowman.

Cat is hosting a new podcast with Edith Bowman

In a statement, the pair said: "We are so excited about our new project, Friends Will Be Friends. It's something we came up with that allows us to celebrate our own friendship while exploring the beautiful and unique relationships a friendship can be to us all. Ours has survived time, distance and working together for 20 years. Long may it continue."

