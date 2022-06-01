Cat Deeley breaks silence after Matthew Morrison's shock exit from So You Think You Can Dance The star reportedly sent 'flirty messages'

Cat Deeley has taken to Instagram following her colleague Matthew Morrison's shock exit from So You Think You Can Dance.

MORE: 10 rare photos of Cat Deeley's adorable sons with husband Patrick Kielty

It was confirmed last week that Matthew was leaving the show after not following “competition production protocols”.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare video of sons Milo and James on the farm

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," Morrison said in a statement shared with People.

READ: The Greatest Dancer star Matthew Morrison's special bond with his son

MORE: Matthew Morrison shares wedding photo and introduces 'Mrs Renee Marie Morrison'

"I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

Now, further details have been revealed about Matthew's sudden departure with a source close to the Fox reality show telling People that the 43-year-old was fired from the series "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant".

READ: Cat Deeley surprises fans with gorgeous baby bump photo

MORE: Cat Deeley stuns fans with new post after confirming move back to LA

"…He reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," the source added. "She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by So You Think You Can Dance (@danceonfox)

Matthew had appeared on the show's judging panel with Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and JoJo Siwa, while Cat has returned to her role as host.

READ: Cat Deeley reveals she is returning to Los Angeles with husband Patrick Kielty and two sons

MORE: Cat Deeley recalls her extraordinary first date with Patrick Kielty

The British star chose to put all the drama behind her, however, when she took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Instead, Cat posted a sweet snapshot showing one of her young sons reading a book written by her good friends, Ant and Dec. The family photo sees the little boy holding a copy of Propa Happy – an illustrated children's activity book aimed to help power positivity.

Cat and husband Patrick Kielty - who have been married since 2012 - are doting parents to two little boys: James, four, and six-year-old Milo, who was born in 2016.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.