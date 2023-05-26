Reba McEntire's mind-boggling divorce settlement - how many millions?

Reba McEntire's divorce from her second husband, Narvel Blackstock, may have been amicable, but the staggering settlement would have been a difficult pill for the country singer to swallow.
After 16 years of marriage and one son, Shelby, together, the couple called time on their relationship.
Reba, 68 - who is worth a cool $95 million according to celebrityworth - reportedly had to part with half of her fortune when she divorced Narvel, who was also her manager.
He walked away with $47.5 million and it was a big wake-up call for Reba who was forced to take charge of her finances and career. "Things started going south with my marriage," Reba said during an appearance on the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk.
"Narvel Blackstock, my manager and husband at the time — we got a divorce, and the shocker of it all was, there were four people who were taking care of all my business," she continued.
SEE: Reba McEntire's former $5m Nashville home is now a five-star resort – see inside
READ: Reba McEntire admits she was in a 'tailspin' after heartbreaking death of her mom
"I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died. So four men who were rock and pillars of my world were gone."
She continued: "I started taking over signing the checks and then I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that was going on in my life.
"I made the money, I brought it home. So it was a huge, huge change for me."
MORE: Reba McEntire's heartbreaking confession to Garth Brooks revealed
Their joint statement after their divorce read: "Despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other. They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so."
Reba confessed the break up was not something she wanted. During a 2016 interview with CMT Radio Live, she said: "The divorce was not my idea. I didn't want it in any shape, form or fashion. So it was really hard to make the adjustment."
The former couple share son Shelby 33. Narvel also has three children from a previous marriage including Brandon who was married to Kelly Clarkson until they divorced in 2020.
MORE: Reba McEntire divides fans as she counts down to big comeback with fiery throwback
She's incredibly close to Shelby and when the professional race car driver turned 33 on February 23, his famous mom took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.
Alongside several images of Shelby as a child and today, she wrote: "Happy birthday Shelby! Best accomplishment I’ve ever done in my life! Love you so much."
The Big Sky star also spoke about him to People and said: "I'm very proud of him. He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he's read 10 books this year. He's always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too.
Despite her difficult divorce, Reba went on to find love again and is currently in a relationship with actor, Rex Linn. See photo of them below.
Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.