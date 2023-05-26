Reba McEntire's mind-boggling divorce settlement - how many millions?

Reba McEntire's divorce from her second husband, Narvel Blackstock, may have been amicable, but the staggering settlement would have been a difficult pill for the country singer to swallow.

After 16 years of marriage and one son, Shelby, together, the couple called time on their relationship.

Reba, 68 - who is worth a cool $95 million according to celebrityworth - reportedly had to part with half of her fortune when she divorced Narvel, who was also her manager.

He walked away with $47.5 million and it was a big wake-up call for Reba who was forced to take charge of her finances and career. "Things started going south with my marriage," Reba said during an appearance on the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk.

"Narvel Blackstock, my manager and husband at the time — we got a divorce, and the shocker of it all was, there were four people who were taking care of all my business," she continued.

"I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died. So four men who were rock and pillars of my world were gone."

© Getty Images Reba didn't want to divorce Narvel

She continued: "I started taking over signing the checks and then I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that was going on in my life.

"I made the money, I brought it home. So it was a huge, huge change for me."

Their joint statement after their divorce read: "Despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other. They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so."

© Getty Images Kelly met Narvel and Brandon through her friend Reba McEntire

Reba confessed the break up was not something she wanted. During a 2016 interview with CMT Radio Live, she said: "The divorce was not my idea. I didn't want it in any shape, form or fashion. So it was really hard to make the adjustment."

The former couple share son Shelby 33. Narvel also has three children from a previous marriage including Brandon who was married to Kelly Clarkson until they divorced in 2020.

© Getty Images Reba shares a son with Narvel

She's incredibly close to Shelby and when the professional race car driver turned 33 on February 23, his famous mom took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

Alongside several images of Shelby as a child and today, she wrote: "Happy birthday Shelby! Best accomplishment I’ve ever done in my life! Love you so much."

© Getty Images Reba returned as a coach on The Voice for season 24

The Big Sky star also spoke about him to People and said: "I'm very proud of him. He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he's read 10 books this year. He's always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too.

Despite her difficult divorce, Reba went on to find love again and is currently in a relationship with actor, Rex Linn. See photo of them below.

© Getty Images Reba is in a relationship with Rex Linn

