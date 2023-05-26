Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Reba McEntire's mind-boggling divorce settlement - how many millions?
The county music queen was married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989-2015

Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor

Reba McEntire's divorce from her second husband, Narvel Blackstock, may have been amicable, but the staggering settlement would have been a difficult pill for the country singer to swallow. 

After 16 years of marriage and one son, Shelby, together, the couple called time on their relationship.

Reba, 68 - who is worth a cool $95 million according to celebrityworth - reportedly had to part with half of her fortune when she divorced Narvel, who was also her manager. 

He walked away with $47.5 million and it was a big wake-up call for Reba who was forced to take charge of her finances and career. "Things started going south with my marriage," Reba said during an appearance on the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk.

"Narvel Blackstock, my manager and husband at the time — we got a divorce, and the shocker of it all was, there were four people who were taking care of all my business," she continued. 

"I had my production manager who left, I had my CEO who left, my manager and husband, and my father had died. So four men who were rock and pillars of my world were gone."

Reba didn't want to divorce Narvel

She continued:  "I started taking over signing the checks and then I started realizing how much water cost, and the electric bill, and all the things that was going on in my life.

"I made the money, I brought it home. So it was a huge, huge change for me."

Their joint statement after their divorce read: "Despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other. They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so."

Kelly met Narvel and Brandon through her friend Reba McEntire

Reba confessed the break up was not something she wanted. During a 2016 interview with CMT Radio Live, she said: "The divorce was not my idea. I didn't want it in any shape, form or fashion. So it was really hard to make the adjustment."

The former couple share son Shelby 33. Narvel also has three children from a previous marriage including Brandon who was married to Kelly Clarkson until they divorced in 2020. 

Reba shares a son with Narvel

She's incredibly close to Shelby and when the professional race car driver turned 33 on February 23, his famous mom took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. 

Alongside several images of Shelby as a child and today, she wrote: "Happy birthday Shelby! Best accomplishment I’ve ever done in my life! Love you so much."

Reba returned as a coach on The Voice for season 24

The Big Sky star also spoke about him to People and said: "I'm very proud of him. He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he's read 10 books this year. He's always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too.

Despite her difficult divorce, Reba went on to find love again and is currently in a relationship with actor, Rex Linn. See photo of them below. 

Reba is in a relationship with Rex Linn

