Today fans are hoping that Tom Llamas will become a permanent host on the show The TV host is very popular!

Today has its regular hosts, from Hoda Kotb to Savannah Guthrie, who all have loyal fan bases.

The NBC daytime show also has many sub hosts who fill in when the main anchors are off, and recently NBC News' Tom Llamas has been appearing on the show quite a lot to cover.

Savannah shared a new photo of the panel on the Today desk after returning to the show herself this week, which included herself with Tom, Hoda, Al Roker and Carson Daly.

VIDEO: Today's hosts as you've never seen them before

"I love everyone's expressions here," she wrote. Fans were quick to comment on Tom's inclusion in the photo, with one writing: "I love it when Tom's on," while another wrote: "I love seeing Tom on the anchor desk." A third added: "I love it when Tom Llamas is on. He is great. Good sense of humor, good voice, loaded with polish!"

Tom - who has his own evening show, Top Story - previously opened up about working with the Today stars while chatting to HELLO!.

"I'm grateful I get the opportunity to contribute on so many different shows at NBC. From the Today Show to Telemundo," he said.

"Every time I anchor with Savannah and Hoda I’m learning something new from them," he added. "The people you watch on camera are the same behind the scenes and I think viewers know that and it’s why they tune in to the Today Show."

Tom Llamas loves working with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

He has shared several personal experiences with Craig Melvin as well, saying: "Craig Melvin is also a friend and someone I truly respect.

"Before we had kids we enjoyed some memorable NYC nights out with our wives. The four of us all have worked together at different points in our careers. We are hoping to get our growing families together soon."

