Today's Hoda Kotb facing bittersweet birthday - here's why The TV star has two children with her ex-fiance

Hoda Kotb is fast approaching another trip around the sun - but this year's birthday may be more difficult than in the past.

The mom-of-two will turn 58 in August and her daughters, Haley and Hope, plus her Today co-stars are almost certainly planning something special.

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's reunion delights Today fans after time apart

However, this will be Hoda's first birthday as a single parent following her split from fiance, Joel Schiffman, at the beginning of the year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb's family life - all we know

While she adores raising her two girls - who she adopted with her ex - there's no doubt that Hoda will recognize the differences this year brings.

Hoda has said that they are "better off as friends" and co-parents to their children, than they are as a romantic couple.

MORE: Today Show's Hoda Kotb busts out her best moves on air

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares stunning vacation view alongside hopeful message

Despite their split, they remain friends and Hoda still thanks Joel for encouraging her to start a family when she didn't think it was possible.

Hoda will no doubt be surrounded by her children and loved ones on her birthday

She told Good Housekeeping magazine earlier in the year: "I don't think I would have adopted if it hadn't been for Joel. Having a stable relationship in that moment was really important."

The mother-of-two also recently gave an incredibly rare insight into her personal life at home during a chat with Daily Mail.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie receives heartfelt message from good friend Jenna Bush Hager

MORE: Sharon Stone soaks up the sun in stylish bikini while on vacation

She told the publication: "We all make choices that are for us, and I feel strong and I feel good about my decision. I'm just kind of marching on with life."

This will be Hoda's first birthday since her split from Joel

On whether she was on the search for a new partner, she added: "No, I think especially when you have kids, you take a beat [after going through a breakup]. I'm focusing on them."

Not that being a single parent is easy. The star confessed she often leans on co-host Savannah Guthrie when she thinks she's messed up with her children.

"I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did," she revealed. "And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking?

"Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.