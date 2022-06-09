Carson Daly undergoes 'groundbreaking' medical procedure following snowmobile accident

Carson Daly has been inundated with support by his co-stars and fans alike following the revelation that he recently underwent a "groundbreaking" medical procedure on his back.

The star opened up to his Today co-hosts about a terrifying accident decades ago that left him with increasing pain ever since.

The accident took place while he was still working for MTV in the 1990's when he was riding a snowmobile in Aspen, Colorado.

Recalling the scary incident, he explained: "At the end of one of the days of shooting, I was on a snowmobile being shuttled down by ski patrol, and we got into, like, an accident."

He revealed that not only had he been knocked unconscious, but he had the frightening moment of not being able to feel anything below his legs.

The accident resulted in him suffering a T12 compression fracture, and though doctors at the time explained to him it wasn't severe, his pain did become stronger and stronger over time.

The star shared a selfie from the hospital with his crew and fans

Back then, he explained that the only solution was pain management, but to make things worse, he had a bad reaction to prescription pills, and opted for "physical therapy, yoga, massages and cupping" instead.

The father-of-four grew emotional opening up about how much the pain began to affect him once he started his own family with wife Siri Daly, saying it has: "Affected my interaction with my family. It really has. I could still pick my kids up when they were little... But one thing I love to do is just get down on the ground and let them jump on me and roll around and play."

Carson with Siri and one of their daughters

Carson took a week off of Today to undergo a new minimally-invasive procedure titled Intracept, and as he returned to work, he said: "I feel actually better, and I'm glad that I did it."

Upon learning of the quiet struggle he's had for years and his road to recovery, fans rushed to commend him, writing: "Sending prayers Carson," and: "Sending positive vibes and prayers," as well as: "I hope it works. I am a back pain sufferer. It changes your quality of life."

