Sharon Stone pays emotional tribute after sad loss: 'Go with God'

Sharon Stone has been inundated with support after she paid an emotional tribute to her friend, James Caan, following his tragic death.

The actor, best known for his starring roles in films including The Godfather and Elf, sadly passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday, and Sharon quickly took to Instagram to pay her respects to the late star.

Posting a smiling photo of herself and James posing together at an event, Sharon penned: "My second acting job was #JamesCaan. He was so much fun. From that moment on he always had my back. Jimmy, I treasure every second. Go with God. Sharon."

Fans rushed to send condolences to the Basic Instinct actress, with one responding: "So sorry for your loss. And the world. Sending love."

A second said: "Sad news indeed. Sorry for the loss of your buddy. May he RIP. Awesome pic by the way." A third added: "My deepest condolences on the passing of your friend. Hugs to you. Hugs to heaven."

Sharon shared this sweet photo of herself and James

James' family shared the sad news of his passing in a statement on Twitter that read: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6."

It added: "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet."

James starred in The Godfather and Elf

His cause of death has not been disclosed, but tributes have been pouring in for the actor on social media. "So very sad to hear that James Caan passed away. An amazing man, and an amazing actor. These shoes cannot be filled. He will be missed. RIP Sonny Corleone!" shared one heartbroken fan on social media, as another wrote: "Oh, James Caan. Such a physical, magnetic, hot-blooded actor."

The actor is survived by his five children: Tara, who he fathered with his first wife Dee Jay Mathis, Scott, who was born during his second marriage to Sheila Marie Ryan, Alexander, who was born to his third wife Ingrid Hajek and James and Jacob, who he had with his fourth wife, Linda Stokes.

