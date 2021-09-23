Sharon Stone causes a stir in unexpected beachside outfit The Casino actress is currently in France

Sharon Stone has been sunning herself in France over the last week and wearing the most sensational swimsuits.

But on Thursday, she swapped her striking one-pieces for an outfit that we weren't expecting while lounging on the back of a boat out at sea.

The 63-year-old opted for a pair of jeans and a patterned jacket while soaking up the sun – but she still looked uber glamorous while doing so.

Sharon looked so relaxed as she gazed out over her gorgeous surroundings, shielding her eyes behind a pair of Aviator sunglasses.

Her fans rushed to comment on the photo, with one responding: "So beautiful and cool."

A second said: "Just love how you are so relaxing," and a third added: "Beautiful you and so is the scenery."

Sharon swapped her swimsuits for jeans and a jacket

Sharon has had a difficult time of late, and over the weekend she opened up about the importance of "self-care" to her Instagram followers.

Taking to her social media profile, the actress shared two incredible pictures of herself sunbathing in a black plunging swimsuit.

"Self-Care Matters," she wrote in the first snap, which showed her full body. In the second picture, which showed her top half, she added: "Body, mind & spirit."

Friends and fans were delighted with the rare holiday snaps, with Jamie Lee Curtis commenting: "This is so E P I C." "Self gorgeousness matters," added a fan, whilst a second remarked: "You look sensational." A third added: "Beautiful and strong woman! Take care."

Sharon wowed fans with her plunging one-piece

The Basic Instinct star has returned to Europe after her Italian holiday was cut short in late August, following the tragic death of her nephew at just 11 months old.

Sharon announced the sad news to her followers on 30 August, posting a heartbreaking video of River Stone.

The clip featured River, Sharon's brother Patrick and his wife Tasha's baby, playing in his crib, "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021," she captioned it.

