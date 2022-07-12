Sharon Stone relaxes on a yacht in candid sunbathing photo in Italy The Hollywood star had the time of her life in Sicily!

Sharon Stone had a weekend to remember as she jetted off to Sicily, Italy, for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show over the weekend.

The Basic Instinct star made the most of her time abroad, and even managed to fit in a yacht ride.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a candid sunbathing photo focusing on her toned legs while she lay down to relax during her boat ride, while overlooking the clear blue ocean.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone opens up about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

"Back in my happy place, thank you @dolce&gabbana," she wrote alongside the picture.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Thank looks like a good day," while another wrote: "Nice view." A third simply added: "Hot."

Sharon was joined by a number of famous faces on her star-studded trip, including Emma Stone, Drew Barrymore and Mariah Carey.

Sharon Stone shared an incredible photo of herself sunbathing on a yacht

The star shared photos from the event on Instagram, alongside the caption: "A bit of splendor. Sharon Stone reporting. @dolcegabbana @theparislibby."

At 64, Sharon is busier than ever, and is often complimented on her incredibly youthful appearance.

The Ratched star often speaks out about her positive outlook on getting older and feels more confident than ever.

Chatting to Allure magazine, she said: "I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."

She added: "I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something."

Sharon with her three sons

When the mom-of-three isn't working, she loves nothing more than being at home with her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

The family live in Beverly Hills in a gorgeous home that Sharon has owned since 1993.

The star loves nothing more than being a mom and opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

