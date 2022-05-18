Sharon Stone makes surprising confession about eye-catching red carpet gown The Basic Instinct star has the chops to pull it all off

Sharon Stone may not be wowing fans at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet at the moment, but that doesn’t mean the star isn’t one to look back fondly.

The actress took to social media to repost a throwback image of herself from the prestigious event back in the 90s.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

She rocked much longer locks than her present do, extending into a chic and flowy bob, paired with an appropriately carefree outfit.

Sharon wore a black figure-hugging gown that featured a top that, in keeping with warmer weather clearly, boasted two large sunflowers with sequined leaves.

The Casino star confessed, however, that the look she was sporting wasn't one of her usual couture creations, rather more easily accessible or: "My off the rack dress," as she termed it.

The previous time the actress made waves on the red carpet was not too long ago, when she attended the BVLGARI BZero1 Aurora Awards in Milan this February in a gown that showcased why she's one of the most stylish stars around.

Sharon revealed the origins of one of her Cannes outfits

She opted for simplicity in another jaw-dropping black gown that perfectly hugged her curves and featured a sleeveless design with a sculpted bodice.

The star kept her look bare by choosing to accessorize with a small handbag and a flashy necklace featuring an inlay of diamonds and emeralds.

She also shared a picture of herself in the dress while getting ready along with her friend, and fans instantly went into a frenzy over her outfit.

While in Milan, she continued to impress everyone she met, showing off her style chops while in the midst of a campaign with Dolce and Gabbana, even being present for the launch of their new store in the Italian fashion capital.

The actress attended the BVLGARI event in a show-stopping gown

The 64-year-old has become an integral part of the glamor world in recent years, attending many high-profile events and red carpets and often seen front row for fashion weeks worldwide.

