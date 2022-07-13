Sharon Stone is the envy of many as she shares new swimming pool video The Hollywood star had the most fabulous time in Italy!

Sharon Stone has now returned to LA after an incredible few days in Sicily, and she's already missing her home away from home.

The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share one final look at her hotel - the Four Seasons Sicily - focusing on the jaw-dropping swimming pool.

"I just thought I'd give you a little view from the terrace of the Four Seasons Sicily. Not a bad way to start your day, right?"

VIDEO: Sharon Stone talks recapturing her radiance after her stroke

Along with a spacious seating and large swimming pool, the terrace boasted stunning ocean views, with the hotel just a stone's throw away from the beach.

Rooms like Sharon's at the luxury hotel start at 7,000 euros a night, and feature generous indoor and outdoor living areas.

The star shared a photo - albeit a very different one - on Tuesday evening as she flew back home.

Sharon Stone's swimming pool at her Sicily hotel was the envy of many

The picture featured two female air stewardesses and was captioned: "Total lady crew. Loving that."

Sharon had been in Sicily to attend the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show over the weekend, where she was joined by a host of famous faces, including Drew Barrymore and Helen Mirren.

The star shared photos from the event on Instagram, alongside the caption: "A bit of splendor. Sharon Stone reporting. @dolcegabbana @theparislibby."

Sharon Stone lounging in the pool in her Four Seasons Sicily suite

At 64, Sharon is busier than ever, and is often complimented on her incredibly youthful appearance. The Ratched star has spoken out about her positive outlook on getting older and admits she feels more confident than ever.

Chatting to Allure magazine, she said: "I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."

The Hollywood star with her three sons

She added: "I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something."

When the mom-of-three isn't working, she loves nothing more than being at home with her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

The family live in Beverly Hills in a gorgeous home that Sharon has owned since 1993.

The star is a doting mom and opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

