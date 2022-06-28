Sharon Stone mourns beloved mogul after an already heartbreaking week The star has faced difficult news recently

Amid what is already a heartbreaking week, Sharon Stone is now mourning the loss of a leading figure in fashion and a person close to her heart.

The star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Leonardo Del Vecchio, the Italian entrepreneur and billionaire who founded none other than iconic sunglass brand Ray-Ban.

Taking to Instagram Stories to honor the mogul, the actress shared her reaction right as she received the unfortunate news.

She shared a screenshot from an article announcing Leonardo's death, and wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I receive this news."

The Basic Instinct actress of course maintained she was keeping his family in her heart, writing: "My respectful condolences to friends and family."

Leonardo, who passed away at age 87, was born in 1935 in Milan, Italy. He grew up in an orphanage in the midst of World War II, after his father died five months before he was born and his mother, once he was seven, pleaded with the orphanage to take care of him.

Sharon is good friends with the billionaire's son, Leonardo Maria del Vecchio

He went on to build a $25.7 billion fortune through EssilorLuxottica, which owns not only Ray-Ban bit Oakley as well.

Sharon hasn't shied away from opening up to fans about the difficult week she's had, especially following the news that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, effectively stripping women from their constitutional right to an abortion.

Sharon expressed sorrow over the Roe v. Wade news with her art

She remained relatively silent on the issue beyond sharing posts and videos of others, allowing herself time to process it, but decided to speak out in a different way.

Revealing that she expressed her emotion with the help of art, shashe sharedring the painting that she had made to vent her feelings. The abstract work featured an explosion of color on canvas, featuring shades of teal, hot pink, and yellow, with a black X and some words to pepper in the sentiment.

