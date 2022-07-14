Christina Aguilera shares upsetting career update fans weren't expecting

Christina Aguilera has a lot on her plate, but shared with fans a disappointing update that affects one of her upcoming performances.

The singer was slated to perform at the Diversity València Festival later this month in Spain, but due to the festival's cancellation, she won't be appearing.

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera confirms global stream of LadyLand performance

She took to her Instagram Stories to share an update on the situation with a statement saying: "I was so looking forward to seeing my fans and performing next weekend at Diversity València Festival.

"I am saddened to learn the festival is no longer taking place," she wrote with a heartbroken emoji. She did encourage her fans to check out her other shows in Europe, sharing a link to them and writing: "Hope to see all of you nearby soon!"

The festival released a statement earlier in the week that read in Spanish: "Diversity València Festival was created as an international event with a clear commitment to culture as a tool for social transformation.

Christina shared an update on her upcoming performance

"These last few years have been difficult to face and we have run into the complex situation that the culture sector and more specifically the music sector is going through at a global level.

"For all these reasons, we regret to inform you that we cannot guarantee the realization of the Festival at this time under the necessary conditions for its proper development."

Christina's fans have a lot to look forward to, however, as she revealed earlier in the week that she was kicking off a 30-day singing session on Masterclass.

"It's here, Fighters," she gushed. "In my new session on @masterclass , you'll learn my exclusive vocal warm up - made just for this class - that will prepare you for any stage.

The singer will be conducting a Masterclass

"Let me know what part of my session you're most excited for and a few lucky fans will get an annual subscription, so make sure to tag @masterclass in the comments. I can't wait to hear from you! Haven't signed up yet? Click the link in my bio for 15% off. Xo."

