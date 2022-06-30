Christina Aguilera debuts brand new hairstyle for sensational photographs The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker sure can transform

Christina Aguilera has often taken a chance and switched up her look throughout her career, and fans were excited to see a once familiar look on her as she shared a new set of photographs.

The singer took to social media to share the images from the cover shoot she did for Harper's Bazaar Vietnam, and she couldn't have looked more incredible.

While she looked stunning on the cover in a deeply plunging blazer with statement earrings and her blonde hair blowing behind her, it was some of the other photos that caught the attention of her fans.

Especially her hairstyle, as she flaunted a jet black do for several of her shots, even pairing them with a set of daring leather outfits for good measure.

In one, she showed off her brunette cut as she clutched a white rose in a red leather mini dress, and in another, she framed her face with black bangs while donning an ornate black dress with a leather skirt, sheer cut-outs along the bodice, and ruffled sleeves.

Christina even captioned her photos with: "Although you are still the king, you are nothing without the queen," and her fans quickly began deeming her "queen" as well.

Christina's brunette hairstyle was a welcome surprise

"Black hair tina makes a come back," one wrote, with another saying: "I love you! Your best photoshoot ever," and a third commenting: "Comeback with the blackhair please."

The photoshoot comes on the heels of Christina's big release, her second Spanish-language album, Aguilera, which was teased in the form of three EPs, marking her return to Spanish music after 2001's Mi Reflejo.

With the third EP set to drop soon, the superstar performer even shared a video clip featuring a compilation of some of the highlights throughout the Aguilera album cycle.

She paired it with a sentimental message, saying: "Being Latina has always been such an important part of who I am, my heritage, my father, my childhood.

The singer is still celebrating the release of her second Spanish record

"Being able to come back to my roots, and create another Spanish album was something I've been wanting to do since Mi Reflejo. I wanted to create something on a deeper level this time around, and AGUILERA is just that. It represents who I am, and who I've always been."

