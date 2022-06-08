Christina Aguilera stuns in snakeskin outfit for special Pride announcement The Genie in a Bottle singer has been a long-time ally to the LGBTQ+ community

Christina Aguilera has always been an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and as she made a special Pride announcement, she rocked the slinkiest of outfits.

Although the photo of her was a black-and-white one superimposed onto a poster advertising her merchandise on sale at LA Pride, she still looked as flawless ever in her skintight snakeskin outfit that even came with gloves. The coloring of the image gave the impression that the Beautiful singer was bedazzled in endless jewels, and she also styled out a pair of killer shades that perfectly matched her outfit.

Her blonde hair was styled into tresses, as it cascaded down her back and one of her shoulders.

"It's here! PRIDE 2022," she exclaimed. "Time to celebrate, fighters! Grab your merch in West Hollywood ahead of #LAPride."

Her followers were left awestruck by the news, and were quick to share their love in the comments, as one wrote: "I need to have this NOW."

A second shared: "I can't be there, but I'll see you soon in Spain OMG, I really can't wait to see you again! I spend my vacation in Spain only to see you!!! ILYSM queen."

Christina looked stunning in her slinky outfit

Meanwhile, a third posted: "Thank You AGUILERA," and a fourth added: "Extremely wonderful, I love you queen."

Many more simply shared heart and rainbow flag emojis.

The star has had plenty of major fashion moments during her career, and she looked so glamorous last month as she stepped onto the red carpet at the Cannes amfAR Gala.

Her velvet black ensemble highlighted her hourglass shape and featured a deeply plunging neckline, abandoning the need for a necklace.

The star performed at LA Pride in 2018

Instead, her figure was emphasized by the gown's cinched waist as well as delicate gold and silver embroidery around the décolletage.

The real showstoppers, however, were the long snakes that had been sown onto her sleeves as cuffs, allowing for an almost Medusa-like feel when paired with her tightly curled blonde locks.

The gown also featured a dramatic train and she looked as amazing as ever, sharing several snapshots on social media.

"A magical night at @amfar Gala Cannes. Thank you for your innovative work to end the global AIDS epidemic," Christina wrote.

