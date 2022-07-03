Christina Aguilera stuns in revealing new behind-the-scenes photos The Genie in a Bottle singer's camera moment

Christina Aguilera gave her fans more outtakes from her latest incredible shoot with Harper's Bazaar Vietnam, sharing a new set of behind-the-scenes photographs.

MORE: Christina Aguilera debuts brand new hairstyle for sensational photographs

In a majority of the shots, the singer appeared to be wearing a specific black blazer dress that was paired with a large gold belt.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera shows off insane living room

She reclined on a couch with the dress unbuttoned, exposing a major bit of skin with the plunging neckline as she played with her hair.

Another photo also showcased Christina's jet-black hair do for the shoot, framing her face with bangs while donning an ornate black dress with a leather skirt, sheer cut-outs along the bodice, and ruffled sleeves.

MORE: Christina Aguilera stuns in snakeskin outfit for special Pride announcement

She simply captioned her set: "HB behind the scenes," and her fans quickly went into a frenzy, inundating her with heart and flame emojis, including close friend Paris Hilton.

Christina shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest magazine cover shoot

"Christina looks gorgeous with these black vibes," one fan commented, with another saying: "Wowwwwww so stunning," and a third adding: "You are an absolutely stunning woman. A true beauty."

The magazine appearance comes on the heels of Christina's big release, her second Spanish-language album, Aguilera, which was teased in the form of three EPs, marking her return to Spanish music after 2001's Mi Reflejo.

MORE: Christina Aguilera opens up about supporting her children in heartfelt new interview

MORE: Christina Aguilera brings snakes to Cannes red carpet in black velvet gown

With the third EP set to drop soon, the superstar performer even shared a video clip featuring a compilation of some of the highlights throughout the Aguilera album cycle.

She paired it with a sentimental message, saying: "Being Latina has always been such an important part of who I am, my heritage, my father, my childhood.

The singer is still celebrating the release of her second Spanish record

"Being able to come back to my roots, and create another Spanish album was something I've been wanting to do since Mi Reflejo. I wanted to create something on a deeper level this time around, and AGUILERA is just that. It represents who I am, and who I've always been."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.