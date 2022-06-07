Christina Aguilera opens up about supporting her children in heartfelt new interview The star just wants the best for her kids

Christina Aguilera adores her two children, 14-year-old, Max, and Summer Rain, seven, and she's adamant they'll grow up to be "free".

The star opened up in an interview with People during which she made rare comments about her offspring.

Admitting she has a rebellious streak of her own, Christina said: "I've always, always wanted my kids to just be their happiest best selves, whatever that means to them, I will always support it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera showcases her stunning enchated garden at family home

She added: "Every child is different — I've definitely learned that, everything from education-wise to their personalities and what their interests are."

And so, Christina has promised to back them on nwhatever path they decide to follow. "I really think it's important to hone in on helping them figure out what that is," the mom-of-two continued.

"Giving them all the resources and support they need in order to feel OK and comfortable within themselves and to explore who they are and what they're about."

Christina says she wants her children to feel free to express themselves

Talking about her own self-expression, she said she wanted her music to help people and know that they're not alone.

"Once I came upon my sophomore record, it was truly important to me that I had my own stories to tell and that I definitely use my voice to speak about some of my hardships — and connect with other people who might feel like they need a voice and to be heard and to feel that they're not alone.

"I think that's always been a thread throughout the important pieces that I want to convey in my music and just me as a human being."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Christina adores being a mom

Christina said she's often thrown the rule book out the window and she's not ashamed to admit it.

"In my artistry, I've never been one to shy away from wearing what I wanted and rebelling against things that I felt like tried to conform me or try to give me a rulebook.

"I've never been one for rulebook; I always wanted to express myself and allow others the inspiration hopefully and the freedom to feel empowered in doing so for themselves too."

