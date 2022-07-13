Christina Aguilera leaves fans majorly excited with surprise announcement The Genie in a Bottle singer had some amazing news…

Christina Aguilera has an incredible vocal range and it's been something that she's been working on for years, but during the week she offered her fans a chance to improve their own.

Taking to Instagram, the Beautiful singer revealed that her new 'Masterclass' would show her followers her "exclusive" vocal warm-up that would help for any stage of a singing career. She also promised some lucky fans the opportunity for an annual subscription to Masterclass, which would net them more tutorials.

In a video, she revealed she would be teaching such techniques like the 'breath of fire', how to perform falsettos and belts and hold elongated notes.

There would also be lessons on dark chords as well as the best ways to emotionally sing.

The 30-day masterclass also involved ways to emotionally connect with a song as well as some tips for general songwriting.

"It's here, Fighters!" she enthused. "In my new session on @masterclass, you'll learn my exclusive vocal warm up - made just for this class - that will prepare you for any stage."

Fans can now sing like Christina

She continued: "Let me know what part of my session you're most excited for and a few lucky fans will get an annual subscription, so make sure to tag @masterclass in the comments.

"I can't wait to hear from you! Haven't signed up yet? Click the link in my bio for 15% off."

Fans loved the surprise announcement, as one joked: "#takemymoney," alongside a heart emoji, and another added: "I'm under your spell."

A third penned: "Looking forward to learning how to make a song your own. @Xtina you are the queen of reinvention, so who better to learn from! Looking forward to your @masterclass SESSION!"

The star's fans loved her announcement

The singer often leaves her fans impressed with her announcements, and at the start of Pride Month she had a special one for her followers.

As she advertised her Pride merchandise, the singer looked as flawless as ever in her skintight snakeskin outfit that even came with gloves.

The coloring of the image gave the impression that the mom-of-two was bedazzled in endless jewels, and she also styled out a pair of killer shades that perfectly matched her outfit.

"It's here! PRIDE 2022," she exclaimed. "Time to celebrate, fighters! Grab your merch in West Hollywood ahead of #LAPride."

