Demi Moore poses in a bathrobe with an adorable surprise

Demi Moore may be a doting mom of three grown up daughters, but she's just as much a doting mom to her pets, with a lot of her recent attention going to her dog Pilaf.

The actress shared a new photograph with the pooch on social media, and it turned out to be more surprising than fans expected to see.

She posed on the set of what seemed to be her latest project, which she didn't divulge any details of, wearing nothing but a plush bathrobe and her glasses.

However, poking out from the robe was none other than the tiny Pilaf, half too stunned to be there, and half loving being nestled in comfort.

Demi took a cheeky approach with her caption as well, writing: "Pilaf on set - ready for her close up!" and her followers very quickly fell in love.

Many simply inundated her with hearts and heart-eyed emojis, while one wrote: "Cuteness alert," and another said: "Sweet wee girl!"

Demi and her dog Pilaf both made an appearance on set

A third added: "Beautiful!!! Have a wonderful day," with one even writing: "Oh so cute you guys are," and a fifth commenting: "Your [furry] family is so lucky to have you."

Pilaf has been a clear favorite among Demi's many pets with her fans, especially because of how out of place she seems due to her size and relative chirpiness.

The Indecent Proposal star shared a glimpse into her life as a cultured pet when she shared photographs of their time at the French Open with her boyfriend Daniel Humm.

"Next in the adventures of Pilaf (aka Little Mouse): cheering on @rafaelnadal at the 2022 French Open finals," she wrote alongside a photograph of her pooch engrossed in the game while she posed for a selfie.

Her pet has already become a fan favorite

"She didn't want to miss him breaking his own record with his 14th French Open title!" Demi said.

