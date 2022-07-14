Hoda Kotb discusses co-star Jenna Bush Hager and husband Henry's relationship The NBC stars get quite candid

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager often talk about their own personal experiences on Today with Hoda and Jenna, although a recent revelatory one ended with one of them feeling slightly awkward.

The two started off the latest installment of their show talking about Harry Styles' Late Night Talking and how much they enjoyed the idea of it themselves.

"You know when you first meet someone and you have a great late night talk, into the night," Hoda opined, and Jenna couldn't help but agree.

She even opened up about her experiences from dating back in college, recalling one particular boyfriend who would read Stephen King books to her over the phone, which both found odd.

"We didn't date for that much longer," Jenna joked, although Hoda continued: "There is something kind of magical and all the best connecting and bonding happen like that."

Jenna further gushed about doing so recently with her girlfriends, calling it a "release" with Hoda saying it was "like exhaling."

Hoda flustered Jenna by talking about her "pure" relationship

Jenna then mentioned her husband, Henry Hager, saying that the same would often apply to their marriage, adding: "Even Henry and I.

"When we have a good late night talk, we think 'we still got it'," she said with a giggle. She expanded: "We still like each other to not go to bed at 8:33, we pushed it to 9:33!"

Hoda continued to chuckle as Jenna opened up, then saying to her co-star: "Remember? Remember, your love is…?"

She waited for Jenna to finish her sentence, who became a little awkward and responded: "No, please don't embarrass me." Hoda then concluded by calling their love "pure," which left Jenna visibly flustered as she tried to wrap up the conversation, which her co-star then did.

Jenna and Henry have been married since 2008

The clip was even shared on their social media with the caption: "Love is patient, love is kind… and with Henry and @jennabhager it's pure, too.

"With @harrystyles debuting the music video for #latenighttalking Jenna gets to thinking about her own talks with husband Henry and their 'pure' love."

